Monument Capital Management Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Genuine Parts Co, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Synopsys Inc

- New Purchases: GPC, DOV, LB, CINF, TFC, TPX, BC, LAD, EVR, BBY, EMB, JNK, LQD, DLR, STAG, NYCB, OHI, BXMT, TLT, AMGN, JNJ, BAC, JPM, ALGN, INTC, VZ, XOM, SHY, AVGO, PYPL, ED, AMD, FBHS, WFC, NEM, CMCSA, SIVB, BMY, TTD, TWLO, VTRS, LMT,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, PG, NVDA, USRT, KMB, ABBV, GWW, AMZN, CL, CCI, MMM, O, QCOM, CVS, AAPL, EMR, WM, TROW, CAH, LEG, IRM, SWK, VTI, ARCC, AOS, TSLX, HD, BOH, TCPC, GSBD, TGT, PFE, TSLA, MRK, NEE, KO, MCD, LLY, CAT, SQ, JKHY, ETN, UPS, C, BRK.B, EBAY, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, VEA, SNPS, IWD, IWF, SHYG, PFF, IJR, PWR, ITOT, EXPD, PIE, SBUX, COP, PHM, SCI, BLD, TMO, LPX, RSP, SPTS, IGSB, MTUM, RYT, VT, VGIT, DG, WSM, VWO, MUSA,
- Sold Out: IWO, DVY, NDAQ, EA, CLX, DPZ, REM, W,
For the details of Monument Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monument+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Monument Capital Management
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,458 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,645 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.78%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 128,366 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 245,650 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.03%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 106,330 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $163.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 17,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 21,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)
Monument Capital Management initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $76.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 32,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 59,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 41,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Monument Capital Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 124.17%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 61,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Monument Capital Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 33,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Monument Capital Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Monument Capital Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 118.60%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Monument Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.262800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Monument Capital Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 35.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of Monument Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Monument Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Monument Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Monument Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Monument Capital Management keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment