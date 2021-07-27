Monument Capital Management Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Genuine Parts Co, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Synopsys Inc

New Purchases: GPC, DOV, LB, CINF, TFC, TPX, BC, LAD, EVR, BBY, EMB, JNK, LQD, DLR, STAG, NYCB, OHI, BXMT, TLT, AMGN, JNJ, BAC, JPM, ALGN, INTC, VZ, XOM, SHY, AVGO, PYPL, ED, AMD, FBHS, WFC, NEM, CMCSA, SIVB, BMY, TTD, TWLO, VTRS, LMT,

GPC, DOV, LB, CINF, TFC, TPX, BC, LAD, EVR, BBY, EMB, JNK, LQD, DLR, STAG, NYCB, OHI, BXMT, TLT, AMGN, JNJ, BAC, JPM, ALGN, INTC, VZ, XOM, SHY, AVGO, PYPL, ED, AMD, FBHS, WFC, NEM, CMCSA, SIVB, BMY, TTD, TWLO, VTRS, LMT, Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, PG, NVDA, USRT, KMB, ABBV, GWW, AMZN, CL, CCI, MMM, O, QCOM, CVS, AAPL, EMR, WM, TROW, CAH, LEG, IRM, SWK, VTI, ARCC, AOS, TSLX, HD, BOH, TCPC, GSBD, TGT, PFE, TSLA, MRK, NEE, KO, MCD, LLY, CAT, SQ, JKHY, ETN, UPS, C, BRK.B, EBAY, WMT,

QQQ, SPY, PG, NVDA, USRT, KMB, ABBV, GWW, AMZN, CL, CCI, MMM, O, QCOM, CVS, AAPL, EMR, WM, TROW, CAH, LEG, IRM, SWK, VTI, ARCC, AOS, TSLX, HD, BOH, TCPC, GSBD, TGT, PFE, TSLA, MRK, NEE, KO, MCD, LLY, CAT, SQ, JKHY, ETN, UPS, C, BRK.B, EBAY, WMT, Reduced Positions: VIG, VEA, SNPS, IWD, IWF, SHYG, PFF, IJR, PWR, ITOT, EXPD, PIE, SBUX, COP, PHM, SCI, BLD, TMO, LPX, RSP, SPTS, IGSB, MTUM, RYT, VT, VGIT, DG, WSM, VWO, MUSA,

VIG, VEA, SNPS, IWD, IWF, SHYG, PFF, IJR, PWR, ITOT, EXPD, PIE, SBUX, COP, PHM, SCI, BLD, TMO, LPX, RSP, SPTS, IGSB, MTUM, RYT, VT, VGIT, DG, WSM, VWO, MUSA, Sold Out: IWO, DVY, NDAQ, EA, CLX, DPZ, REM, W,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Genuine Parts Co, Dover Corp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Synopsys Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monument Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Monument Capital Management owns 136 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monument Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monument+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,458 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.17% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,645 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.78% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 128,366 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 245,650 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.03% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 106,330 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $163.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 17,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 21,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $76.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 32,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 59,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 41,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 124.17%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 61,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 33,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 118.60%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.262800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 35.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43.