Regents Of The University Of California Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Upstart Holdings Inc, Sells Allogene Therapeutics Inc, DoorDash Inc, RAPT Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: OPEN, UPST, NRIX, AFRM, SNOW, PDD, MMC,
- Added Positions: BABA,
- Reduced Positions: ORCC, RAPT, EB,
- Sold Out: ALLO, DASH, PLTR, NARI,
These are the top 5 holdings of REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 38,609,751 shares, 70.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 306,031 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.46%
- RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 782,593 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.74%
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 1,189,531 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) - 621,541 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,189,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 149,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 571,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $59.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 58,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $263.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Regents Of The University Of California added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $184.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 306,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.Sold Out: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12.
