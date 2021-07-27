Regents Of The University Of California Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Upstart Holdings Inc, Sells Allogene Therapeutics Inc, DoorDash Inc, RAPT Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: OPEN, UPST, NRIX, AFRM, SNOW, PDD, MMC,

Oakland, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Upstart Holdings Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, sells Allogene Therapeutics Inc, DoorDash Inc, RAPT Therapeutics Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Inari Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regents Of The University Of California. As of 2021Q2, Regents Of The University Of California owns 34 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 38,609,751 shares, 70.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 306,031 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.46% RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 782,593 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.74% Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 1,189,531 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) - 621,541 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,189,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 149,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 571,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $59.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 58,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $263.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regents Of The University Of California added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $184.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 306,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12.