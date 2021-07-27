Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Cars.com Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

- New Purchases: IWL, PLTR, CCJ, SRLN, 4LRA, UPS, ACB, QQQJ, RTX, ADBE, IJH, GUNR, XSD, ACN, NIO, AMGN, XLK, TSM, TSLA, TMO, TIP, NOC, CRM, KRE, ITB, CMCSA, IDXX, COP, DHR, UEC,
- Added Positions: AWH, IJR, NEE, MSFT, VO, VXUS, EEM, FB, PG, DIS, UNP, PICK, VOO, GE, CVX, GOOGL, LLY, NFLX, BABA, VB, VTIP, WDC, XOM, AMZN, SWKS, PFE, PEP, TSCO, TXN, V, MBB, COKE, GLD, KALA, JNJ, ATVI, QABA, QCOM, STT, VYM, VZ, AFB, AGEN, APH, ARW, JBL, BSCM, CREE, CSCO, CVS, GPRO, HD, IGF, INO,
- Reduced Positions: IBKR, ICLN, CARS, AAPL, PIPR, IBM, FLRN, ARKK, MKSI, JPST, MUR, VCIT, PGF, ENSG, EMQQ, DIA, VNLA, ADNT, ABBV, XBI, SPSB, VTRS, RTLR, VCSH, SJM, USMV, NVG, VRSK, LQD, LB, KMB, KIM, BAC, IVV, IFF, WFCPL.PFD, XLE, GILD, F, EVF, AGR,
- Sold Out: DSI, SUSA, ARKG, ETSY, M, GNTX, CHCT, KNL, BGB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC
- Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 7,518,444 shares, 44.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 208,807 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 343,574 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 177,376 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 479,950 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 65,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.804900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc by 323.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 418,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 214.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 65.82%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 87.95%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $46.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27.Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.Sold Out: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $45.72 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $48.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC.
1. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenwich Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
