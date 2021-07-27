Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Cars.com Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

New Purchases: IWL, PLTR, CCJ, SRLN, 4LRA, UPS, ACB, QQQJ, RTX, ADBE, IJH, GUNR, XSD, ACN, NIO, AMGN, XLK, TSM, TSLA, TMO, TIP, NOC, CRM, KRE, ITB, CMCSA, IDXX, COP, DHR, UEC,

IWL, PLTR, CCJ, SRLN, 4LRA, UPS, ACB, QQQJ, RTX, ADBE, IJH, GUNR, XSD, ACN, NIO, AMGN, XLK, TSM, TSLA, TMO, TIP, NOC, CRM, KRE, ITB, CMCSA, IDXX, COP, DHR, UEC, Added Positions: AWH, IJR, NEE, MSFT, VO, VXUS, EEM, FB, PG, DIS, UNP, PICK, VOO, GE, CVX, GOOGL, LLY, NFLX, BABA, VB, VTIP, WDC, XOM, AMZN, SWKS, PFE, PEP, TSCO, TXN, V, MBB, COKE, GLD, KALA, JNJ, ATVI, QABA, QCOM, STT, VYM, VZ, AFB, AGEN, APH, ARW, JBL, BSCM, CREE, CSCO, CVS, GPRO, HD, IGF, INO,

AWH, IJR, NEE, MSFT, VO, VXUS, EEM, FB, PG, DIS, UNP, PICK, VOO, GE, CVX, GOOGL, LLY, NFLX, BABA, VB, VTIP, WDC, XOM, AMZN, SWKS, PFE, PEP, TSCO, TXN, V, MBB, COKE, GLD, KALA, JNJ, ATVI, QABA, QCOM, STT, VYM, VZ, AFB, AGEN, APH, ARW, JBL, BSCM, CREE, CSCO, CVS, GPRO, HD, IGF, INO, Reduced Positions: IBKR, ICLN, CARS, AAPL, PIPR, IBM, FLRN, ARKK, MKSI, JPST, MUR, VCIT, PGF, ENSG, EMQQ, DIA, VNLA, ADNT, ABBV, XBI, SPSB, VTRS, RTLR, VCSH, SJM, USMV, NVG, VRSK, LQD, LB, KMB, KIM, BAC, IVV, IFF, WFCPL.PFD, XLE, GILD, F, EVF, AGR,

IBKR, ICLN, CARS, AAPL, PIPR, IBM, FLRN, ARKK, MKSI, JPST, MUR, VCIT, PGF, ENSG, EMQQ, DIA, VNLA, ADNT, ABBV, XBI, SPSB, VTRS, RTLR, VCSH, SJM, USMV, NVG, VRSK, LQD, LB, KMB, KIM, BAC, IVV, IFF, WFCPL.PFD, XLE, GILD, F, EVF, AGR, Sold Out: DSI, SUSA, ARKG, ETSY, M, GNTX, CHCT, KNL, BGB,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Cameco Corp, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Cars.com Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Piper Sandler Cos during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 7,518,444 shares, 44.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 208,807 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 343,574 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 177,376 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 479,950 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 65,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.804900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc by 323.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 418,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 214.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 65.82%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 87.95%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $46.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $45.72 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $48.84.