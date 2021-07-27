Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Cars.com Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Cars.com Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Greenwich Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Cameco Corp, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Cars.com Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Piper Sandler Cos during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwich+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC
  1. Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 7,518,444 shares, 44.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 208,807 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 343,574 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 177,376 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 479,950 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 65,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.804900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc by 323.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 418,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 214.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 65.82%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 87.95%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $46.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27.

Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.

Sold Out: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $45.72 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $48.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenwich Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider