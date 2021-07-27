Penbrook Management LLC Buys GrafTech International, Intellicheck Inc, Aspen Group Inc, Sells Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The GEO Group Inc

- New Purchases: IDN, OPRX, HBIO, ET,
- Added Positions: EAF, ASPU, SA, NNY, INTZ, REGN, OKE, IMMR, IBB, HESM, RSP, PVG, F, WMB, CPG, ABBV, LMRK, CEMI, CEQP, GLP,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, QQQ, SPY, FISV, VZ, AAPL, BRK.B, ACLS, DAIO, RDS.A, AFL, FIX, DBI, FNF, BDX, PCTI, STKS, SBGI, NGL,
- Sold Out: NYV, GEO,
For the details of Penbrook Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penbrook+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Penbrook Management LLC
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 171,950 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,826 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,700 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio.
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 14,735 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 15,200 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Intellicheck Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 124,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)
Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO)
Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.44 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 350.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 129,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 68.53%. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 289,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 67.05%. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 89,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc (NNY)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 213,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Intrusion Inc by 60.67%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $16.63. The stock is now traded at around $5.549900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 57.04%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $579.607200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)
Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2. The sale prices were between $14.68 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.83.Sold Out: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)
Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of Penbrook Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Penbrook Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penbrook Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penbrook Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penbrook Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment