Schiavi & Co LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schiavi & Co LLC. As of 2021Q2, Schiavi & Co LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 129,298 shares, 57.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 10,526 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,500 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,581 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,657 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Schiavi & Co LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.149900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 57.62%. The holding were 129,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schiavi & Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.28%. The holding were 10,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schiavi & Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.