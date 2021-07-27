Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Buys Verint Systems Inc, CarMax Inc, Centene Corp, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Wells Fargo, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: VRNT, KMX, CNC, RE, USB, DSEY, OCA, HCAR, KINZ, SVOK, EACPU, MSM, BKU, XLE, FSNB.U, SNRH, FOXA, ARBG, LNFA, ARCB, TMX, TFII, SCHP, FVT, REGI, BTG, VTIQ, VTIQ, GPACU, GPACU, VRRM, OSK, TGT, AES, VICI, NAD, BKI, GTES, GT, HTPA, PHIC, GPRO, GOCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verint Systems Inc, CarMax Inc, Centene Corp, Everest Re Group, U.S. Bancorp, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Wells Fargo, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Mantech International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,467 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,072 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 11,810 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,383 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,922 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22%

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $49, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $135.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $245.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 34,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $123.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $103.73 and $118.46, with an estimated average price of $110.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $82.97 and $91.22, with an estimated average price of $86.48.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.