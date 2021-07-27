Logo
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Buys Verint Systems Inc, CarMax Inc, Centene Corp, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Wells Fargo, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Granite Springs Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Verint Systems Inc, CarMax Inc, Centene Corp, Everest Re Group, U.S. Bancorp, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Wells Fargo, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Mantech International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Granite Springs Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/granite+springs+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Granite Springs Asset Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,467 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,072 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
  3. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 11,810 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,383 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,922 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22%
New Purchase: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $49, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $135.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $245.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 34,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $123.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $103.73 and $118.46, with an estimated average price of $110.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06.

Sold Out: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Sold Out: Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $82.97 and $91.22, with an estimated average price of $86.48.

Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Granite Springs Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Granite Springs Asset Management LLC keeps buying
