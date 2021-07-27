Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Buys Verint Systems Inc, CarMax Inc, Centene Corp, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Wells Fargo, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: VRNT, KMX, CNC, RE, USB, DSEY, OCA, HCAR, KINZ, SVOK, EACPU, MSM, BKU, XLE, FSNB.U, SNRH, FOXA, ARBG, LNFA, ARCB, TMX, TFII, SCHP, FVT, REGI, BTG, VTIQ, VTIQ, GPACU, GPACU, VRRM, OSK, TGT, AES, VICI, NAD, BKI, GTES, GT, HTPA, PHIC, GPRO, GOCO,
- Added Positions: CVS, TJX, TMO, XOM, XBI, OMF, CMCSA, TRS, SSD, PNC, GOLD, FB, GILD, XLV, XLI, XLY, PRU, LOW, COST, ST, CBOE, C, MDT, AMZN, VOE, VEA, BLDR, KTB, WRAP, CALA, GS, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: KMB, DLTR, BMY, AL, AAPL, FMC, GNTX, BAC, TRV, LH, RHI, GNRC, T, MSFT, MET, ORCL, TDOC, LHX, TSCO, SPY, G, SAIC, CASY, HOLX, RSG, PEP, NXPI, IHI, MSA, GSY, ABBV, XLK, NTRS, UNH, URI, USAC, GM, IJH, RBA, IWM, HACK, CVX, MDY, MAN, QQQ, PLOW, SPLK, K, AJG, NRZ, IVAC, BIG, HUBB, ETN, GLW, DHI, SYK, NEM, PAYX, NFG, MXIM, SO, BLK, CTSO, TSM, TTWO, UPS, DIS, CAT, SUM, DXC, RTX, CCJ, APTV, VVR, SH, PKG, UUUU,
- Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, MAAC, MANT, DBDR, IGT, QCOM, BKLN, LAZ, MAT, PDI, CCI, VKQ, JPC, BW, TSI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,467 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,072 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 11,810 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,383 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,922 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22%
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $49, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $135.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $245.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 34,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $123.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $103.73 and $118.46, with an estimated average price of $110.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06.Sold Out: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87.Sold Out: Mantech International Corp (MANT)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $82.97 and $91.22, with an estimated average price of $86.48.Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.08.Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.
