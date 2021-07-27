Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Merck Inc, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX, V, SPHQ, IJJ, ADSK, UPS, DNLI, ADP, SHW,
- Added Positions: LLY, VYM, CBOE, AON, BRK.B, NVDA, SQ, ABBV, VTWO, BLK, PYPL, HD, ISRG, COST, TMO, VEEV, MCY, FIW, DIS, BABA, GM, PGR, IJS, GE, SPLK, TWST, BIDU, PG, IWM, FB, NFLX, TSM, MCD, MA, WYNN, ADBE, ANSS, ABT, VB, JPM, AMT, ARKK, TTD, FIS, ZTS, LOGI, SPGI, NKE, ASML,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, MRK, TSLA, CLX, PEP, AMGN, CL, VCR, MTUM, MDLZ, HSY, TDOC, LMT, EQIX, CRM, OKTA, ZS, CRWD, EW, T, PLD, EA, FTV, IVV,
- Sold Out: MRVL, UL, CMCSA, SAGE,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 263,191 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,652 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,088 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,514 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,550 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $308.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 76.55%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 47,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 122,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 46.02%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $116.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 79,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 109.42%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 4864.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 259,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.
