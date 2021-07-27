Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Merck Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: RBLX, V, SPHQ, IJJ, ADSK, UPS, DNLI, ADP, SHW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Roblox Corp, Aon PLC, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Merck Inc, Tesla Inc, Clorox Co, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 263,191 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,652 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,088 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,514 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,550 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $308.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 76.55%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 47,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 122,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 46.02%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $116.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 79,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 109.42%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 4864.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 259,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.