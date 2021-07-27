Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed

- New Purchases: FTSL, FPE, IYR, FMB, VTI, LMBS, ICSH, COF, FANG, NUE, DVN, MRO, FMHI, VNQ, IWF, BIL, GBIL, XLF, UPS, FBIZ, SPMD, BRO, XLV, CTAS,
- Added Positions: IYM, NEAR, IWM, HYLS, CVX, SHV, SHY, JKH, PSX, MUB, TIP, DIS, QQQ, ABT, IHI, PFF, BRK.B, RTX, CB, JPM, V, NLY, HYD, NVDA, IVV, ICE, CMCSA, XOM, JNJ, BAC, BLDP, UNP, AMT, GSLC, FCX, EVRG, MDT, ENB, TTD, SHOP, GOOG, FB, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: SUSB, FIXD, VTEB, SUB, IJJ, IJS, MDY, NEE, SLQD, MSFT, AGG, IJT, IJK, TGT, XLK, KMB, IVW, FDS, BDX, GOOGL, PG, BLK, LOW, AMGN, PEP, ADP, BA, QCLN, ITW, CLX, USMV, CL, USB, COST, DE, LHX, LIN, ITM, PAYX, NVS, NKE, VCSH, INTC, LB, VCIT, MRK, HD, EMR, CSCO, CAT, AEP, MMM, XLY, SPY, ESGU, IGSB, CRM, IBM, GD, DD, AFL,
- Sold Out: FLOT, IUSB, SUSC, TSLA, TPR, IVZ, MINT, PLUG, MBB, VFC,
For the details of Mattern Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mattern+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mattern Wealth Management LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,876 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,206 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 218,855 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 203,019 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.90%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 201,628 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 201,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $20.597000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 455,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 55,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.663900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 76,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 10,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.797600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 50,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 203,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.71%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 295.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.08%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mattern Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Mattern Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mattern Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mattern Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mattern Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment