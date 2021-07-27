Logo
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Verisk Analytics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Progressive Corp, Chubb, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Verisk Analytics Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC owns 524 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aptus+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 370,000 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 440,000 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
  3. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 800,000 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 500,000 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 610,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $120.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 57,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 52,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Federal Signal Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 91.07%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $528.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 92,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 140.95%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $616.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 70.12%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $283.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 121.49%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.

Sold Out: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $74 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $81.46.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.

Sold Out: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Independent Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $80.53.

Sold Out: Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The sale prices were between $26.27 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $29.6.

Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
