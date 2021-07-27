B&I Capital AG Buys UDR Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Gladstone Land Corp, Sells Realty Income Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Healthcare Trust of America Inc

- New Purchases: UDR, PEB, LAND, EPR, INVH, REG,
- Added Positions: UMH, OHI, DEA,
- Reduced Positions: CCI, EQIX, HTA, ACC, SBAC, NSA, AMT, SUI, PLD, VICI, AMH, REXR, AIRC,
- Sold Out: O, AVB,
For the details of B&I Capital AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b%26i+capital+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of B&I Capital AG
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 40,306 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05%
- SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 100,900 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.65%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 160,351 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 86,700 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.05%
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 367,593 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%
B&I Capital AG initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 268,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)
B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 344,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)
B&I Capital AG initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)
B&I Capital AG added to a holding in UMH Properties Inc by 64.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.17 and $22.96, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 586,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)
B&I Capital AG sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
B&I Capital AG sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.
