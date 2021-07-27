B&I Capital AG Buys UDR Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Gladstone Land Corp, Sells Realty Income Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Healthcare Trust of America Inc

New Purchases: UDR, PEB, LAND, EPR, INVH, REG,

UDR, PEB, LAND, EPR, INVH, REG, Added Positions: UMH, OHI, DEA,

UMH, OHI, DEA, Reduced Positions: CCI, EQIX, HTA, ACC, SBAC, NSA, AMT, SUI, PLD, VICI, AMH, REXR, AIRC,

CCI, EQIX, HTA, ACC, SBAC, NSA, AMT, SUI, PLD, VICI, AMH, REXR, AIRC, Sold Out: O, AVB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UDR Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Gladstone Land Corp, UMH Properties Inc, EPR Properties, sells Realty Income Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B&I Capital AG. As of 2021Q2, B&I Capital AG owns 33 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 40,306 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 100,900 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.65% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 160,351 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 86,700 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.05% American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 367,593 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 268,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 344,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B&I Capital AG added to a holding in UMH Properties Inc by 64.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.17 and $22.96, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 586,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B&I Capital AG sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

B&I Capital AG sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.