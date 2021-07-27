B&I Capital AG Buys UDR Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Gladstone Land Corp, Sells Realty Income Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Healthcare Trust of America Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

B&I Capital AG Buys UDR Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Gladstone Land Corp, Sells Realty Income Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Healthcare Trust of America Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company B&I Capital AG (Current Portfolio) buys UDR Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Gladstone Land Corp, UMH Properties Inc, EPR Properties, sells Realty Income Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B&I Capital AG. As of 2021Q2, B&I Capital AG owns 33 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B&I Capital AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b%26i+capital+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of B&I Capital AG
  1. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 40,306 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05%
  2. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 100,900 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.65%
  3. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 160,351 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
  4. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 86,700 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.05%
  5. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 367,593 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%
New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 268,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 344,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)

B&I Capital AG added to a holding in UMH Properties Inc by 64.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.17 and $22.96, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 586,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

B&I Capital AG sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

B&I Capital AG sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of B&I Capital AG. Also check out:

1. B&I Capital AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. B&I Capital AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. B&I Capital AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that B&I Capital AG keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider