Curtis Advisory Group, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Pfizer Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: FNDC, PFE, HYS,
- Added Positions: SCHD, SCHG, VCSH, VXF, TOTL, CMF, SHYG, SCHZ, PGX, QQQ, SCHF, VBK, SCHH, VTI, SCHA, SCHE, VBR, PSA, CUBE, LSI, NSA, EXR,
- Reduced Positions: SPYD, SPY, SRLN, JPST, FVD, USMV, PKW, SCHV, BKLN, SGOL, DIA, HD, DBEF, V, NOC, MRK, FB, LMT, GOOG, MSFT, COST, VYM, PBW,
- Sold Out: BABA, APD, HSTO,
For the details of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curtis+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 127,641 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 69,280 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,068 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 72,018 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,240 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.072100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 110,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.Sold Out: Histogen Inc (HSTO)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Histogen Inc. The sale prices were between $0.9 and $1.3, with an estimated average price of $1.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Curtis Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment