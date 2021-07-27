Logo
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Pfizer Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Jul 27, 2021
Investment company Curtis Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Pfizer Inc, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curtis+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 127,641 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 69,280 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,068 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 72,018 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,240 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.072100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 110,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Sold Out: Histogen Inc (HSTO)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Histogen Inc. The sale prices were between $0.9 and $1.3, with an estimated average price of $1.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Curtis Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying

