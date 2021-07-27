Curtis Advisory Group, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Pfizer Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: FNDC, PFE, HYS,

FNDC, PFE, HYS, Added Positions: SCHD, SCHG, VCSH, VXF, TOTL, CMF, SHYG, SCHZ, PGX, QQQ, SCHF, VBK, SCHH, VTI, SCHA, SCHE, VBR, PSA, CUBE, LSI, NSA, EXR,

SCHD, SCHG, VCSH, VXF, TOTL, CMF, SHYG, SCHZ, PGX, QQQ, SCHF, VBK, SCHH, VTI, SCHA, SCHE, VBR, PSA, CUBE, LSI, NSA, EXR, Reduced Positions: SPYD, SPY, SRLN, JPST, FVD, USMV, PKW, SCHV, BKLN, SGOL, DIA, HD, DBEF, V, NOC, MRK, FB, LMT, GOOG, MSFT, COST, VYM, PBW,

SPYD, SPY, SRLN, JPST, FVD, USMV, PKW, SCHV, BKLN, SGOL, DIA, HD, DBEF, V, NOC, MRK, FB, LMT, GOOG, MSFT, COST, VYM, PBW, Sold Out: BABA, APD, HSTO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Pfizer Inc, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curtis+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 127,641 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 69,280 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,068 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 72,018 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,240 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.072100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 110,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Histogen Inc. The sale prices were between $0.9 and $1.3, with an estimated average price of $1.04.