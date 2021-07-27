Texas Permanent School Fund Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Targa Resources Corp, Aspen Technology Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc

New Purchases: IVV, TRGP, AZPN, LSCC, G, NVST, ENV, TNL, TWO, PGNY, AMEH, RILY, EFC, UTL, SPNT, CARA, JYNT, TC50, ORGO, TBBK, SLQT, OGN, DCOM,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Targa Resources Corp, Aspen Technology Inc, Genpact, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp, CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Permanent School Fund. As of 2021Q2, Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1507 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,605,962 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,251,213 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,215 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Facebook Inc (FB) - 398,053 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 49,963 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 170,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 129,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 101,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.02%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $265.151000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 346.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 111,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 62,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Macerich Co by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 124,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.