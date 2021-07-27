Logo
Texas Permanent School Fund Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Targa Resources Corp, Aspen Technology Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Texas Permanent School Fund (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Targa Resources Corp, Aspen Technology Inc, Genpact, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp, CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Permanent School Fund. As of 2021Q2, Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1507 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+permanent+school+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,605,962 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,251,213 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,215 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 398,053 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 49,963 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 170,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genpact Ltd (G)

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 129,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 101,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.02%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $265.151000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 346.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 111,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 62,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macerich Co (MAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Macerich Co by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 124,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND. Also check out:

1. TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND keeps buying
