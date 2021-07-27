Texas Permanent School Fund Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Targa Resources Corp, Aspen Technology Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc

- New Purchases: IVV, TRGP, AZPN, LSCC, G, NVST, ENV, TNL, TWO, PGNY, AMEH, RILY, EFC, UTL, SPNT, CARA, JYNT, TC50, ORGO, TBBK, SLQT, OGN, DCOM,
- Added Positions: HFC, IJH, IJR, ELY, GT, HBAN, LAD, MAC, PXD, RCII, TDY, JAZZ, SYNH, EGHT, RAMP, ADC, ARE, AMT, AVD, ANDE, AIRC, AJG, AIZ, ATO, ANIP, VIAC, CNP, CAKE, CHS, COHU, CYH, CPSI, CLB, DSPG, DXPE, DGII, DISCA, BOOM, EXPE, EXTR, FISV, GME, AJRD, GTY, GES, HNI, HALO, HVT, HA, HR, DIN, IVC, ITRI, LPSN, LMNX, MCS, MPW, MSTR, MCHP, MOV, MYGN, OHI, OMI, PBCT, PIPR, PBI, POLY, RDNT, SRE, SLAB, SJI, SWX, LSI, SPPI, SM, STE, SKT, AXON, TGI, UAL, UCTT, UIS, UBSI, X, VSAT, WOR, LMAT, ALGT, ARR, CELH, CFX, TREE, HCI, DISCK, IVR, CLDT, RCM, SBRA, AMCX, CHEF, VAC, LPI, TRIP, PARR, REGI, ENPH, CHUY, RH, CONE, NCLH, AHH, DOC, REXR, RMAX, GCI, TRUP, CHRS, ENVA, STOR, JRVR, DEA, NSA, COLL, CHCT, GNL, BNED, FBK, EPRT, LTHM,
- Reduced Positions: CRL, PTC, AAPL, GOOG, BAC, BRK.B, CI, HD, INTC, JPM, LOW, ORCL, PG, SLM, WMT, CHTR, AOS, AZZ, AYI, AMG, AFL, ALL, AMED, AFG, AIG, AMP, AMGN, APOG, AGO, AN, AZO, ADP, BANR, BBBY, BHE, BBY, BIG, BIIB, CACI, CHRW, CSX, COF, CAH, CSL, CATO, CE, CERN, CRUS, C, CLX, CTSH, CAG, CNO, STZ, CMI, DHI, DVA, ATGE, DECK, DLTR, UFS, DD, EA, ECPG, FFIV, FICO, FITB, FBP, FL, FWRD, IT, GD, GNTX, GS, HRB, THG, HSIC, HPQ, HIBB, HOLX, JBL, JKHY, JACK, KLAC, K, KSS, MDLZ, KR, JEF, LNC, LMT, LPX, MTB, MGM, MAN, MAS, MCK, CASH, MET, MTD, MHK, MS, NVR, NSC, NOC, NUS, ORLY, ODFL, PLXS, PII, LIN, MODV, PRU, PHM, QCOM, DGX, REGN, RNR, SEE, SNBR, SCI, SHW, SKX, SXI, STT, TGT, TPX, TXT, TR, TSCO, WEN, TRN, USB, UNP, KMPR, USNA, GWW, WAFD, WAT, WWE, XRX, YUM, STAR, L, EVR, CVLT, ACM, DFS, ULTA, NFBK, LOPE, DG, KAR, HCA, MPC, HMST, POST, COOP, RC, CDW, MUSA, ALLE, NAVI, LPG, VRTV, KEYS, QRVO, VSTO, NGVT, SGH, BHF, FOXA, FOX, CTVA, AMCR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: SPY, TCF, CLGX, GRUB, WD5A, PRSP, CTB, VAR, STX, CMD, FLIR, GLUU, EGOV, CUB, TRST, CKH, WDR, CATM, MTSC, 3XPA, MIK, AEGN, LCI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,605,962 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,251,213 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,215 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 398,053 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 49,963 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 170,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genpact Ltd (G)
Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 129,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)
Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 101,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.02%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $265.151000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 346.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 111,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 62,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Macerich Co (MAC)
Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Macerich Co by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 124,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.
