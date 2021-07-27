Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. Buys Everest Re Group, Union Pacific Corp, 3M Co, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: RE, UNP, ORCL, DBEF, WMT, ABBV,

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Everest Re Group, Union Pacific Corp, 3M Co, McDonald's Corp, Oracle Corp, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $618 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,279,049 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 447,861 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 523,212 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.97% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 413,541 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,767 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $245.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $37.99, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 235.99%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $245.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.74.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. The sale prices were between $0.66 and $1.23, with an estimated average price of $0.87.