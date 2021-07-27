Logo
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. Buys Everest Re Group, Union Pacific Corp, 3M Co, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dayton, OH, based Investment company Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Everest Re Group, Union Pacific Corp, 3M Co, McDonald's Corp, Oracle Corp, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $618 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckingham+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,279,049 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 447,861 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  3. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 523,212 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.97%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 413,541 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,767 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $245.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $37.99, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 235.99%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $245.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel (ELP)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.74.

Sold Out: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. The sale prices were between $0.66 and $1.23, with an estimated average price of $0.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
