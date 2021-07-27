Duncker Streett & Co Inc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, S&P Global Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: KOMP, ICSH, MDYV, LEE, POOL, TNL, ADT, CC, LBTYK, XES, VOOG, ESGV, OGN, MCFE, FOXA, APO, DLR, SLB, OII, NOC, NOV, NRG, MSI, HUN, GBL, DISCA,

PYPL, SPGI, ORLY, GSY, CPRT, NFLX, AMZN, VRP, CDW, UFPI, ICE, HEI, QQQ, ETSY, DG, BX, COST, HELE, VCSH, IWR, UNP, KLAC, LOW, DIS, GD, BABA, FOXF, MUB, WMB, NEE, OLED, UGI, VBR, EW, ARKK, CNC, IBB, BAX, IVV, SCHF, VTRS, OTIS, CARR, C, DNOW, DXC, KKR, VNO, SPG, CRM, NEM, EPC, Reduced Positions: FISV, APD, V, CMCSA, MDT, MA, DFS, ECL, BMY, ENV, ITW, JPM, SYK, IGIB, LQD, TJX, T, BDX, CBSH, MSFT, TMO, PFF, DHR, RTX, ABT, CVS, NKE, TFX, FTV, PCY, VWO, FAST, HSIC, INTU, JNJ, MRK, PH, TGT, PM, SDY, SJNK, VB, VV, MO, AME, CL, INTC, ZBH, EXPD, XOM, ROP, SYY, TROW, SCHM, SCHX, VOO, XLK, CVX, EL, LHX, HON, IBM, LMT, NVS, PEP, SBUX, VZ, FB, IVW, SCHG, USMV, VOE, VTV, MMM, AFL, AMGN, ARCC, BAC, BA, CPT, FIS, CSCO, D, GIS, GS, PEAK, KSU, LRCX, NSC, ORCL, PFE, PII, LIN, PG, PWR, RDS.A, SWKS, SLF, TXN, TSCO, TRP, UDR, VFC, WMT, YUM, ZBRA, JPS, KMI, PSX, GOOG, VNT, DGS, FTEC, IYW, SCHA, SCHD, SPY, VO, XLB, XLF, AB, AEP, AXP, ADP, BCE, BTI, CSX, CAH, CNP, KO, NNN, COP, GLW, DE, DUK, EPD, FDS, GE, GILD, IEX, ISRG, MAR, MCD, MET, PAYX, USB, VTR, WAB, WFC, CVET, CTVA, DIA, EEM, EFA, IJK, JNK, KRE, ROBO, SPMD, VCIT, VOT, VUG, VXUS,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, S&P Global Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Netflix Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Visa Inc, Comcast Corp, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duncker Streett & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Duncker Streett & Co Inc owns 493 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 67,799 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,814 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 41,986 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 30,006 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,775 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.759000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $468.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 598.94%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $299.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 5755.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $411.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 1277.14%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $618.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 83,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 439.03%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $518.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.337000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 124,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $24.24.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.