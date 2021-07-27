Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys Icon PLC, Aon PLC, Alphabet Inc, Sells Textron Inc, IHS Markit, Cerner Corp

New Purchases: ICLR, AON, GOOGL,

ICLR, AON, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: CCEP, GOOG, CHE, EBAY, VMC, CI, CIEN, RL, DLB, ANET, MSFT, QCOM, INTC, BAH, KB, HOLX,

CCEP, GOOG, CHE, EBAY, VMC, CI, CIEN, RL, DLB, ANET, MSFT, QCOM, INTC, BAH, KB, HOLX, Sold Out: TXT, INFO, CERN,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Icon PLC, Aon PLC, Alphabet Inc, sells Textron Inc, IHS Markit, Cerner Corp, Alphabet Inc, Chemed Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $724 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinity+street+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 4,401,577 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 1,973,131 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.49% KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - 1,665,457 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 338,118 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 76,738 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05%

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $221.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 338,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 82,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2632.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 5,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.