Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys Icon PLC, Aon PLC, Alphabet Inc, Sells Textron Inc, IHS Markit, Cerner Corp

- New Purchases: ICLR, AON, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: CCEP, GOOG, CHE, EBAY, VMC, CI, CIEN, RL, DLB, ANET, MSFT, QCOM, INTC, BAH, KB, HOLX,
- Sold Out: TXT, INFO, CERN,
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 4,401,577 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 1,973,131 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.49%
- KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - 1,665,457 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 338,118 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 76,738 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05%
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $221.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 338,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 82,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2632.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 5,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.
