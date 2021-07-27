First Eagle Fund of America's 2nd-Quarter Letter

Market Overview

With the Covid-19 pandemic in retreat in some—but certainly not all—parts of the world, many financial markets improved upon their first quarter gains. Notably, the reflation trade that had prevailed since September appeared to lose steam; many of the themes that dominated the markets’ initial pandemic rebound returned to the fore in the second quarter, as investors returned their focus to growth stocks from value stocks and to large caps from smaller names, with a bias toward US-listed companies.1

Portfolio Commentary

Fund of America A Shares (without sales charge*) posted a return of 8.72% in second quarter 2021. Communication services was the biggest contributor among economic sectors, followed by information technology; though no sectors detracted from abso - lute return, consumer discretionary and financials were relative laggards. Fund of America outperformed the S&P 500 Index in the period.

The leading contributors to performance during the quarter were Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc., Oracle Corporation, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Microsoft Corporation.

Facebook ( FB, Financial) stock benefited from the continued renaissance in digital advertising. The company in April reported very strong first quarter results, including a near doubling of net income relative to first quarter 2020 and a nearly 50% year- over-year increase in revenue.2 While easy comps have helped drive strong revenue growth, it’s reasonable to think that ad budgets in certain industries and geographies may still have room to grow given the fractured nature of the post-Covid economic reopenings worldwide. In late June, Facebook posted a key legal victory as a US District Court judge dismissed separate antitrust complaints brought against the company by the Federal Trade Commission and a consortium of 48 state attorneys general. In his decision, the judge assigned to the case noted that the complainants failed to establish that Facebook has “monopoly power.”3

Like Facebook, Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial)( GOOGL, Financial), the parent company of Google, benefited from the continued rebound in advertising spend and favorable year-over-year comparisons. First quarter earn-ings, reported in late April, came in shy of Wall Street estimates, though that appeared to be tied to losses in its noncore “Other Bets” segment. While Google Services—which includes its eponymous search business as well as daily-use services like Android, YouTube and others—remains the company’s profit driver, Google Cloud revenue increased by more than 50% year over year.4 The company only recently began to break out the performance of this fast-growing segment of its business, perhaps hinting at its expectations for the positive prospects of its cloud business.

One of the world’s largest independent enterprise software companies, Oracle ( ORCL, Financial) maintains a sticky business with high retention rates among its customer base of multinational blue-chip compa-nies. A significant portion of its profits come from maintenance fees, creating an annuity-like stream of recurring cash flows. Like many companies not born in the cloud, Oracle has faced doubts about its ability to successfully make the transition to a business based on cloud and software as a service (SaaS). Oracle reported Cloud Infrastructure revenue growth of more than 100% for its most recent quarter, helping drive the company’s biggest top-line growth increase in a decade.5 Oracle is still early in its business model transition compared to the larger players in the market, like Microsoft.

The stock of UnitedHealth ( UNH, Financial)—which counts both health insurance (United Healthcare) and health services (Optum) among its busi-nesses—delivered a solid second quarter. The company beat the consensus earnings estimate handily in its most recent reporting period.6 Despite the unfavorable impacts of Covid-19 testing and treatment and the potential reversal of elective care deferral patterns, the company increased its guidance for full-year 2021.

Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) recently joined Apple as the only companies with market capitalizations in excess of $2 trillion. This has been fueled in part by the success of its Azure cloud business; which posted revenue growth of 50% in the most recent quarter.7 Notably, Azure’s areas of emphasis—platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS)—tend to have higher margins than infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

Stocks that either detracted from performance or contributed to a lesser degree than other holdings included Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Booking Holdings Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and HCA Healthcare Inc.

The stock of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba ( BABA, Financial) traded lower during the second quarter. Though its core business remains strong—it reported organic revenue growth of 32% for the fiscal year ended March 20218—Alibaba faced a headwind in the form of an increasingly aggressive Chinese regulatory framework. Charged by officials with abusing its dominant market position, in April Alibaba was slapped with a record $2.8 billion fine (the equivalent of less than 1% of its market cap). Increased scrutiny has weighed on a number of the country’s tech heavyweights, many of which have also faced fines and other measures.

The owner of online reservation sites including booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com, Booking Holdings ( BKNG, Financial) generates the majority of its earnings in Europe. The stock price might have gotten a bit ahead of itself, tailing off from April highs as the post-Covid economic reopening in Europe continued to trail that of the US. That said, it appears well positioned for a potential rebound as global travel volumes pick up.

As North America’s largest freight broker, C.H. Robinson ( CHRW, Financial) links businesses across industries to transportation providers. As it does not own the trucks that do the hauling, the company runs an asset-light business model. After rallying strongly with the onset of Covid-19 in 2020, the stock has cooled off in recent quarters. The freight market tends to ebb and flow in tight cycles, and the stock of companies like C.H. Robinson has historically declined in anticipation of pricing weakness as additional trucking capacity comes online in response to peaking demand. However, as a middleman between haulers and those who seek to outsource their hauling needs, with a proven track record of overcoming logistical challenges and managing a complex regulatory environ-ment, C.H. Robinson is well positioned to perform through the cycles, in our view.

In what was a strong quarter for stocks in general and our portfolio holdings in particular, two names are included in our list of the bottom five contributors despite delivering positive absolute returns and making positive—albeit small—contributions to portfolio performance. These included Becton, Dickinson and HCA Healthcare.

Becton, Dickinson ( BDX, Financial) develops and manufactures medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used in a variety of professional and public settings, maintaining dominant market positions across its business segments. In contrast with most companies, the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 was a tailwind for Becton, Dick-inson and its diagnostics business in particular; while demand for Covid testing appears to have peaked for now, the continued need for the company’s vaccine-delivery systems and an uptick in elec-tive procedures should pick up some of the slack. Notably, Becton, Dickinson has increased its dividend payment for 49 consecutive years, and it currently has nearly 8 million shares remaining in an outstanding share repurchase authorization.9

Shares of HCA Healthcare ( HCA, Financial)—a Nashville-based owner and oper-ator of hospitals and other health care facilities—nearly matched the pace of the S&P 500 Index in the second quarter, and the company has been a very strong performer off the March 2020 market bottom. HCA’s results in its most recent reporting period were solid, marked by year-over-year growth in revenue, net income and EBITDA; though facility admissions and emergency room visits were down in the quarter, financials were buoyed by increases in patient acuity and a more favorable payer mix.10

Buys and Sells

During the quarter, we added two new stocks to the portfolio and exited two others.

We added Alibaba and HCA Healthcare, both of which were discussed above. We exited our positions in Linde plc ( LIN, Financial) and Sherwin-Williams Company ( SHW, Financial), as the market price of these stocks reached our estimate of their intrinsic value.

1. Source: FactSet; data as of July 1, 2021.

2. Source: Company reports.

3. Source: Barron’s; as of June 28, 2021.

4. Source: Company reports.

5. Source: Company reports

6. Source: Company reports.

7. Source: Company reports.

8. Source: Company reports.

9. Source: Company reports.

10. Source: Company reports.

The performance data quoted herein represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Market volatility can dramatically im-pact the Fund’s short-term performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than figures shown. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Past performance data through the most recent month-end are available at www.feim.com or by calling 800.334.2143. The average annual returns for Class A Shares “with sales charge” of First Eagle Fund of America give effect to the deduction of the maximum sales charge of 5.00%.

The commentary represents the opinion of the Fund of America team as of the date noted and is subject to change based on market and other conditions. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Any statistics contained herein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed. The information provided is not to be construed as a recommendation to buy, hold or sell or the solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any fund or security.