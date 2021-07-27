Beretta Ventures Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Beretta Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") ( TSXV:BRTA.H, Financial) announces that Michael Lucas has been appointed as a director of the Company, replacing Mario Miranda, who has resigned as a director of the Company.

In addition, 171,334 founder's shares currently held in escrow are being transferred within escrow to Michael Lucas.

The Company wishes to thank Mario Miranda for his service to the Company.

On behalf of the Board, Scott Ackerman

CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director

For further information:

Beretta Ventures Ltd.

1600 - 609 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3

(778) 331-8505

