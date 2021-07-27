Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2

The donations are part of The Bank's CARE Forward campaign.

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Carter Bank & Trust continued its commitment to the communities it serves by donating more than $32,470 to 23non-profit organizations throughout its footprint in the second quarter of 2021, through its CARE Forward program.

CARE Forward, which runs through the end of the year, donates $10 to local non-profit organizations across the branch footprint, for each business and personal checking account opened.

"Through our CARE Forward program, we are able to support both the communities and the people who live in the areas we serve," CARE Forward Program Manager Kim Simon said. "We are able to give back, helping these 23 non-profits carry out their missions of enriching the lives of our neighbors."

The theme for the second quarter was Action: take action in your community.

"CARE Forward is our way of living our brand promise - to enrich lives and enable communities," Chief Retail Banking Officer Tami Buttrey said. "We are thrilled to support these local non-profit organizations financially and through the service of many teammates engaged in volunteer services."

The non-profits selected have a wide array of missions, but all have the same goal, to improve the lives of the people living and working in the communities they support.

Some of the non-profit organizations include:

Everhart Primary Healthcare

Located in Cana, Va., Everhart Primary Healthcare supports its community by offering the community quality healthcare at an affordable price, in a medically underserved area.

"We offer health care services for the management of stable chronic illnesses, treatment of acute minor illnesses, wellness examinations/physicals, health education, health promotion and disease prevention," Carole Everhart, DNP, FNP-BC said. "We offer health care services to all regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual preference, religion, financial status, or place of residence. We do not file insurance, Medicare or Medicaid for our services.

"We will always accept anyone who needs our help but we are not a free health care or urgent care facility."

Everhart said that while they appreciate all donations, they have acquired land and plan to use the donations from Carter Bank & Trust to help build a new facility, to provide enhanced services to their clients.

Everhart also offered a wellness tip for anyone looking to improve their quality of life.

"As stress is a major contributor to many chronic and acute health issues, my tip s to look for positives in each situation, take 10 minutes each day for yourself," she said. "If you don't take care of yourself, you cannot help others."

To learn more about Everhart Primary Healthcare, visit http://everhartphc.com.

Piedmont Community Services

Formed in 1972, Piedmont Community Services provides behavioral health services to more than 7,500 individuals in the City of Martinsville and Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties.

Piedmont Community Services is able to help people and families suffering from developmental, emotional and mental disorders, along with those suffering from substance abuse. Part of their mission is to serve all local residents in need of assistance. No one is denied services due to an inability to pay.

"Any donation received will go to our Family Support funds," Katie Whitlow, individual and community relations director, said. "These funds are used to support clients who have emergency needs such as food, clothing, assistance with housing and utilities and much, much more."

Whitlow said to practice self-care as part of your normal routine, to increase your overall wellness.

"Actively seek ways to reduce stress, eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep," she said. "It is also important to remember that it is perfectly normal to have bad days or feelings of depression or anxiety, but if these seem to last for days without relief or you become unable to carry out daily functions, please remember that help is available.

"I think the most important thing is to not give up, keep striving, keep pushing forward and ask for help when you need to."

To learn more about Piedmont Community Services, visit https://piedmontcsb.wixsite.com/piedmontcommunitysvc/services.

Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department

Serving the Cokesbury community in Henderson, N.C., the Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department is comprised of 44 non-paid firefighters, serving the five-mile radius that makes up their community.

According to Fire Chief Adam Pegram, this group of local heroes supports the community with fire suppression, first responder coverage and vehicle extraction. The group relies on donations throughout the year to help ensure they are properly equipped for whatever emergency arises.

"We will put the money toward fire suppression equipment, hand tools, things like that," Pegram said. "We need to prepared at all times."

Pegram also offered some very important tips to ensure people are best prepared in case of an emergency.

"Check your smoke detectors twice a year," Pegram said. "When you change your clocks, also change your batteries. Also, make sure your car seats are properly installed and make sure your kids are in them."

Pegram also said to be sure and let volunteer fire fighters know you are aware of the sacrifices they make.

"Stop by and let them know they are appreciated," he said. "These guys are volunteers, they make no money doing this, so a ‘thank you' goes a long way."

