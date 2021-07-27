First Eagle Comments on UnitedHealth

The stock of UnitedHealth ( UNH, Financial)—which counts both health insurance (United Healthcare) and health services (Optum) among its busi-nesses—delivered a solid second quarter. The company beat the consensus earnings estimate handily in its most recent reporting period.6 Despite the unfavorable impacts of Covid-19 testing and treatment and the potential reversal of elective care deferral patterns, the company increased its guidance for full-year 2021.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Fund of America's second-quarter 2021 commentary.