First Eagle Comments on Booking Holdings

The owner of online reservation sites including booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com, Booking Holdings ( BKNG, Financial) generates the majority of its earnings in Europe. The stock price might have gotten a bit ahead of itself, tailing off from April highs as the post-Covid economic reopening in Europe continued to trail that of the US. That said, it appears well positioned for a potential rebound as global travel volumes pick up.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Fund of America's second-quarter 2021 commentary.