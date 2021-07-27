First Eagle Comments on Becton, Dickinson

Becton, Dickinson ( BDX, Financial) develops and manufactures medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used in a variety of professional and public settings, maintaining dominant market positions across its business segments. In contrast with most companies, the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 was a tailwind for Becton, Dick-inson and its diagnostics business in particular; while demand for Covid testing appears to have peaked for now, the continued need for the company’s vaccine-delivery systems and an uptick in elec-tive procedures should pick up some of the slack. Notably, Becton, Dickinson has increased its dividend payment for 49 consecutive years, and it currently has nearly 8 million shares remaining in an outstanding share repurchase authorization.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Fund of America's second-quarter 2021 commentary.