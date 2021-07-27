PR Newswire

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10th. Joaquin Duato, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hours after the live webcast.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-the-virtual-wells-fargo-healthcare-conference-301342552.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson