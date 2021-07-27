Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Distributions Of $0.07 Per Share

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Distributions Of $0.07 Per Share

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund ("the Fund"), which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDF", announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.07 per common share, payable on the dates noted below. Based on the Fund's current share price of $8.29 and net asset value per share of $7.01 (as of close on July 26, 2021), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 10.13% and 11.98%, respectively.

Stone_Harbor_Logo.jpg

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Distribution Date

Record Date

Payable Date

August 9, 2021

August 10, 2021

August 20, 2021

September 13, 2021

September 14, 2021

September 24, 2021

October 8, 2021

October 12, 2021

October 22, 2021

As of the date of this release, the Fund's shares are trading at a premium to net asset value ("NAV"). When the Fund is trading at a premium, shareholders that participate in the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan") will generally have their distributions invested in newly issued common shares at a discount to the Fund's market price, as set forth in more detail in the Plan. Additional information about the Plan is included in the Fund's annual and semi-annual reports to shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through brokers or other financial intermediaries should discuss with their financial intermediaries whether it would be beneficial to participate in the Fund's Plan.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund's distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return (e.g., ordinary income, capital gain or return of capital).

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP ("Stone Harbor"). The Fund's primary investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation on its investments in emerging markets securities. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets securities ("the 80% policy"), which include fixed income securities and other instruments, including derivatives, that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked to those countries' markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans. A security or instrument is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is principally traded on the country's securities markets or if the issuer is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country.

Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP is a global institutional fixed-income investment manager specializing in credit and asset allocation strategies. The firm manages institutional clients' assets in a range of investment strategies including emerging markets debt, global high yield, bank loans, as well as multi-sector credit products including unconstrained and total return approaches. The firm's investment strategies are based on fundamental insights, derived from a combination of proprietary research and the in-depth knowledge and specialized experience of the firm's team. Founded in 2006, it is based in New York City with additional offices in London and Singapore.

For more complete information, please call 877.206.0791 (toll-free) or visit the Fund's website - www.shiplpcef.com.

The Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since its initial public offering, the Fund has traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDF. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.

favicon.png?sn=NY56494&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stone-harbor-emerging-markets-income-fund-declares-monthly-distributions-of-0-07-per-share-301342572.html

SOURCE Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY56494&Transmission_Id=202107271625PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY56494&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment