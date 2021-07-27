PR Newswire

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank announces that it has completed a project to add customer debit and credit cards to major digital wallets, allowing customers to simply tap their phones to pay at locations where these payments are accepted. 1st Security customers can now add their cards to Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay to enable the convenient and secure payments afforded by these digital wallets.

"We're pleased to offer this enhancement," said Kelli Nielsen, EVP, Retail Banking and Marketing. "This service is part of an ongoing commitment to improve our customers' banking experience through financial technology."

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.

MEDIA CONTACT

Donna Jacobson

VP, Director of Marketing

P: (425) 697-8086

E: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1st-security-bank-announces-the-adoption-of-digital-wallet-payments-301342592.html

SOURCE 1st Security Bank