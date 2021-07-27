Logo
U.S. Well Services Announces Upcoming Electric Fracturing Work for Pioneer Natural Resources

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced it will be deploying an all-electric Clean Fleet® to work for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) ("Pioneer"). The electric fleet will support Pioneer's Midland Basin completion operations for the fourth quarter of 2021.

"U.S. Well Services is thrilled to be working with Pioneer on this field trial," commented Joel Broussard, USWS' President and CEO. "Pioneer is not only a best-in-class operator in the Permian Basin, but has also taken a leadership role in the oil and gas industry by committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We believe our Clean Fleet® technology will enable Pioneer to reduce completion costs while also lowering the emissions intensity of its operations. "

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.
U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions, sound pollution and truck traffic while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information above includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, the private placement and the use of proceeds and the expected impact of the transactions on the Company's financial position and prospects, if at all, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "project," "plan," "may," "anticipate," "will," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including the ability and willingness of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and non–OPEC countries, such as Russia, to set and maintain production levels and prices for oil, and the impact of epidemics, pandemics or other major public health issues, such as the COVID–19 coronavirus, as well as the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified in this release or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include changes in market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2021 and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors.

Contacts:
U.S. Well Services
Josh Shapiro
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Lisa Elliott
(713) 529.6600
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA56170&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-well-services-announces-upcoming-electric-fracturing-work-for-pioneer-natural-resources-301342397.html

SOURCE U.S. Well Services, Inc.

