United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Town-Country National Bank

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Town-Country National Bank

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATMORE, Ala., July 27, 2021

ATMORE, Ala., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Town-Country National Bank. Headquartered in Camden, Alabama, Town-Country National Bank will operate independently from United Bank, United Bancorporation's other wholly-owned community bank. With the addition of Town-Country National Bank, United Bancorporation has assets exceeding $1.1 billion dollars.

"We're very excited about Town-Country, a bank that's been successful for a long time. We believe this is a natural fit that brings opportunity to all of us," said Mike Vincent, interim president of United Bancorporation and United Bank. "We know the Town-Country team is bringing a lot of wisdom, knowledge and experience to the table and we look forward to learning from each other."

"United and Town-Country have very similar cultures and deep roots in the communities they serve," Vincent said, "and we believe that together we can continue to support and promote the people and economies in the communities we serve."

"Town-Country is very pleased about becoming part of the United family," said Hal Huggins, president of Town-Country. "This will bring enormous benefit to Town-Country's customers, the town of Camden, and all of Wilcox County, while allowing Town-Country to maintain the same level of service and deep connection to its customers that it has always had."

"The Town-Country acquisition elevates United Bancorporation as a company," commented David D. Swift, Sr., chairman of United Bancorporation of Alabama's board of directors. "Adding Town-Country will be a great fit for the United family and will further solidify our company as a leader in the financial services industry in southwest Alabama and the Florida panhandle."

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is a publicly-traded financial services holding company founded in 1982 and is the parent company of United Bank, Town-Country National Bank, and UB Community Development, LLC.

About United Bank
United Bank is an approximately $1.0 billion community development financial institution bank that has enjoyed 117 years of continuous service to Atmore, Alabama and surrounding communities. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Silverhill, Spanish Fort, Daphne, Semmes, and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in with offices in Jay, Milton, and Pace. For more information about United Bank, please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

About Town Country-National Bank
Town Country National Bank is an approximately $130 million dollar financial institution with its headquarters and sole office in Camden, Alabama. It has served the people and businesses of Camden and Wilcox County, Alabama and the surrounding areas since 1978. For more information about Town-Country, please visit www.tcnbank.com.
Member FDIC.

Contact:
Tina Brooks
Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary
[email protected]
251-446-6001

favicon.png?sn=CL56354&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-bancorporation-of-alabama-inc-announces-completion-of-acquisition-of-town-country-national-bank-301342576.html

SOURCE United Bancorporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL56354&Transmission_Id=202107271627PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL56354&DateId=20210727
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment