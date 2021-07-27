First Eagle Comments on Exxon Mobil

The continued recovery in oil prices as economies reopen helped fuel another strong performance across the energy complex, including shares of Exxon Mobil ( XOM, Financial). Exxon Mobil recently lost a proxy fight with an activist investor that took three of the company’s 12 board seats. While the press was focused on the investor’s concerns over Exxon Mobil’s long-term energy trans-formation strategy, other factors fundamental to shareholder returns—like capital discipline and balance sheet management— were also at play.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)'s Global Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.