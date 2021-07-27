AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Tilray Inc, Sells iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Tilray Inc

New Purchases: RSP, RPV, JAZZ, ARES, APO, CLR, BX, KKR, WMS, OMF, TT, AOS, UHAL, HES, BLDR, SBNY, WSO, HON, TDG, EOG, EQT, IEX, ITW, CBSH, TTC, AJG, ODFL, DFS, SLB, SIVB, SITE, SAIA, WAL, ALLY, SNA, 2LYA, OGI, IEI, STIP, SWBI, RGR, IGT, CNTY, HLT, TIP, HGV, WH, NAPA, MAR, TXRH, RUTH, MMQ, DPZ, TH, DIN, PLYA, ABNB, PZZA, RCL, NCLH, BLMN, CCL, SBUX, FRGI, CHH, YUM, VAC, DRI, LOCO, H, GHG, MTN, EXPE, WEN, SHAK, QSR, BKNG, TCOM, CAKE, DASH, TAST, BJRI, GRUB, DENN, IHG, TOUR, SABR, LIND, PLAY, TRIP, HTHT, ARCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorShares Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, AdvisorShares Investments LLC owns 179 stocks with a total value of $683 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 825,216 shares, 18.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 982,961 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) - 392,417 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16% GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 1,350,785 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61% Village Farms International Inc (VFF) - 4,989,822 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.60%

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.22%. The holding were 825,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.11%. The holding were 982,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 28,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 36,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 1107.32%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,264,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 1107.32%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,264,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 65.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 194,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Heico Corp by 196.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.8 and $148.24, with an estimated average price of $137.68. The stock is now traded at around $135.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 169.83%. The purchase prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $119.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC added to a holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc by 287.20%. The purchase prices were between $36.25 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc by 82.22%. The sale prices were between $3.83 and $5.98, with an estimated average price of $4.82. The stock is now traded at around $4.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. AdvisorShares Investments LLC still held 273,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.99%. The sale prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. AdvisorShares Investments LLC still held 116,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 82.77%. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. AdvisorShares Investments LLC still held 7,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 84.69%. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. AdvisorShares Investments LLC still held 3,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 90.84%. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1835.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. AdvisorShares Investments LLC still held 128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 74.58%. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. AdvisorShares Investments LLC still held 5,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.