Terril Brothers, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vistra Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells Truist Financial Corp, Ally Financial Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Terril Brothers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vistra Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Discovery Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , sells Truist Financial Corp, Ally Financial Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Pinterest Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terril Brothers, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Terril Brothers, Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TERRIL BROTHERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/terril+brothers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TERRIL BROTHERS, INC.
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,200,500 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.31%
  2. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 430,504 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 406,137 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 467,611 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  5. Citigroup Inc (C) - 338,679 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 217.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.83%. The holding were 1,200,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 145.78%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,260,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 139.07%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 736,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 634.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 204,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 299,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of TERRIL BROTHERS, INC.. Also check out:

