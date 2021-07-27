Terril Brothers, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vistra Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells Truist Financial Corp, Ally Financial Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New Purchases: OGN, DISCK,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vistra Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Discovery Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , sells Truist Financial Corp, Ally Financial Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Pinterest Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terril Brothers, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Terril Brothers, Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,200,500 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.31% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 430,504 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 406,137 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 467,611 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Citigroup Inc (C) - 338,679 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 217.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.83%. The holding were 1,200,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 145.78%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,260,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 139.07%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 736,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 634.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 204,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 299,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.