LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, General Electric Co, Sells Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Delta Air Lines Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co

- New Purchases: ESML, GE, WFC, TWLO, GLD, VGT,
- Added Positions: FLOT, VCSH, EMB, AMZN, IGSB, VWO, HBI, PFE, SCHE, NOK, SCHB, BDX, T, OKE, BABA, LMT, BMY, VIG, NTR, ABBV, VBR, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: NCLH, BA, LB, PYPL, GOOG, SCHX, IJK, BHVN, NVDA, CAT, SCHW, SPY, HD, JPM, LOW, MDY, PEP, FDX, SHYG, VTI, SCHM, BLK, IVV, EFR, COP, CVX, PFG, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: DAL,
These are the top 5 holdings of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,515 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,502 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 167,809 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.52%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 68,501 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,054 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $387.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $410.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 78.10%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3626.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 244 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.
