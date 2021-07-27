Lee Danner & Bass Inc Buys Henry Schein Inc, Fiserv Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, CSX Corp, Global Payments Inc

New Purchases: HSIC, OIH, PENN, IRM, VWTR, MA, OGN, NOC, ACWI, WBA, VDE, XLK, CL, MPC, LRCX, QQQ, DFS,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Henry Schein Inc, Fiserv Inc, Facebook Inc, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, CSX Corp, Global Payments Inc, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. As of 2021Q2, Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 206 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 351,716 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 465,179 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 404,368 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FRFHF) - 103,609 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 126,474 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $192.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $390.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 83.97%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 142.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 45.51%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.