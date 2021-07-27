Logo
Lee Danner & Bass Inc Buys Henry Schein Inc, Fiserv Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, CSX Corp, Global Payments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Nashville, TN, based Investment company Lee Danner & Bass Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Henry Schein Inc, Fiserv Inc, Facebook Inc, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, CSX Corp, Global Payments Inc, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. As of 2021Q2, Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 206 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEE DANNER & BASS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+danner+%26+bass+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEE DANNER & BASS INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 351,716 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  2. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 465,179 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 404,368 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  4. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FRFHF) - 103,609 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 126,474 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $192.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $390.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 83.97%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 142.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 45.51%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Sold Out: Vidler Water Resources Inc (PID0)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of LEE DANNER & BASS INC. Also check out:

1. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEE DANNER & BASS INC keeps buying
