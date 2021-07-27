Lee Danner & Bass Inc Buys Henry Schein Inc, Fiserv Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, CSX Corp, Global Payments Inc

- New Purchases: HSIC, OIH, PENN, IRM, VWTR, MA, OGN, NOC, ACWI, WBA, VDE, XLK, CL, MPC, LRCX, QQQ, DFS,
- Added Positions: FISV, FB, PYPL, XLE, SBUX, EQC, V, CAT, RTX, NOV, MDT, BA, EEM, FCX, PFE, RDS.B, JPM, PEP, SPY, XLF, TRC, VLO, ORCL, HON, DXC, VTI, IWB, VWO, VO, VBK, VB, AGI, TEL, IWM, NKE, HPQ, GE, STZ, COP, BP, AMAT,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, HCA, FRFHF, CXW, PG, ACN, AMZN, VZ, L, OTIS, RSG, JNJ, OI, PBCT, BLX, GOOG, UPS, NHI, VSAT, JEF, VMC, PNFP, DAL, PM, HAL, GS, SLB, SYK, DEO, CSCO, BAM, BAC, AEM, SYY, IVV, TRV, USB, URI, WFC, IBM, PEAK, GIS, T, DUK, ABT, CARR, BKD, BMY, MMM, PSX, VTRS, AAL, AIG, VV, DRI, TDOC, TGT, TJX, FOX, RHHBY,
- Sold Out: CSX, GPN, PID0, PRSP,
These are the top 5 holdings of LEE DANNER & BASS INC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 351,716 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 465,179 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 404,368 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FRFHF) - 103,609 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 126,474 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $192.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $390.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 83.97%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 142.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 45.51%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.Sold Out: Vidler Water Resources Inc (PID0)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of LEE DANNER & BASS INC.
1. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEE DANNER & BASS INC keeps buying
