Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, ProShares

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Sysco Corp, Delek US Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc owns 287 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thoroughbred+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,807 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,350 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,673 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,769 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  5. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 216,986 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.74%
New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $437.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68. The stock is now traded at around $264.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 56,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 54,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 212.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.54 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 90.99%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4.

Sold Out: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $26.89.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC.

1. THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC keeps buying
