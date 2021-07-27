Avory & Company, LLC Buys ContextLogic Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Omnicell Inc

Added Positions: WISH, ATER, NTNX, EA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ContextLogic Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Omnicell Inc, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avory & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Avory & Company, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 101,636 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 679,448 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 1,619,479 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.76% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 304,290 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,278 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.03%

Avory & Company, LLC added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 120.76%. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 1,619,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avory & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $66.7, with an estimated average price of $36.11.