Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc Buys eBay Inc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Organon, Sells Pentair PLC, AT&T Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys eBay Inc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Organon, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, ConocoPhillips, sells Pentair PLC, AT&T Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Helen Of Troy during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q2, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - 420,376 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 169,400 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 276,797 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,636 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Sonos Inc (SONO) - 900,383 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 355,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 463,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 469.77%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 879,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 394.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 251,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 322,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 904,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 401,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Alpine Income Property Trust Inc by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 159,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $66.07.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.