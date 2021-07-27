Cantillon Capital Management Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells W R Grace

Added Positions: MSFT, FB, IQV,

MSFT, FB, IQV, Reduced Positions: WLTW, ZTS, SPGI, GOOGL, CBRE, A, AVGO, V, FIS, EFX, AMT, TMO, TSM, ICE, ECL, ADI, AMAT, CME, BC, VRSN, ADSK, FAST, TNET, AON, IBKR, GOOG, SSNC, BDX, ENTG, PRI, NLSN, MCO,

WLTW, ZTS, SPGI, GOOGL, CBRE, A, AVGO, V, FIS, EFX, AMT, TMO, TSM, ICE, ECL, ADI, AMAT, CME, BC, VRSN, ADSK, FAST, TNET, AON, IBKR, GOOG, SSNC, BDX, ENTG, PRI, NLSN, MCO, Sold Out: GRA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, sells W R Grace during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cantillon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cantillon Capital Management Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $14.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cantillon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 2,367,081 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 317,231 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 3,462,813 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Visa Inc (V) - 2,454,639 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 3,686,433 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Cantillon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 56.70%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,007,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,218,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $243.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,147,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.