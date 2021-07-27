Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Qualtrics International Inc, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Intel Corp

New Purchases: XM, CHX,

XM, CHX, Added Positions: VO, VB, TMO, KMB, FISV, AMZN, ADBE, WMT, PG, JNJ, DIS, VUG, VWO, MSFT, PEP, GOOGL, KO, CHD, CLX, TELL, NVO, COST, NOBL, MDT, AMGN, VOE, VBR, CERN, NVDA, V, ACN, BABA, VEA,

VO, VB, TMO, KMB, FISV, AMZN, ADBE, WMT, PG, JNJ, DIS, VUG, VWO, MSFT, PEP, GOOGL, KO, CHD, CLX, TELL, NVO, COST, NOBL, MDT, AMGN, VOE, VBR, CERN, NVDA, V, ACN, BABA, VEA, Reduced Positions: VBK, VOT, BRK.B, MRK, APD, BDX, CSCO, DLR, MMM, INTC, HON, ADP, DGX, LMT, MCD, ALTA, EMR, VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Qualtrics International Inc, ChampionX Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keeler Thomas Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Keeler Thomas Management LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keeler Thomas Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keeler+thomas+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,326 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,389 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 42,991 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,200 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 15,142 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.68%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $238.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $219.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.