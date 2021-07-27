Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Qualtrics International Inc, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Intel Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Qualtrics International Inc, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keeler Thomas Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Qualtrics International Inc, ChampionX Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keeler Thomas Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Keeler Thomas Management LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keeler Thomas Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keeler+thomas+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keeler Thomas Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,326 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,389 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 42,991 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,200 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 15,142 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.68%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $238.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $219.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tellurian Inc (TELL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keeler Thomas Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Keeler Thomas Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keeler Thomas Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keeler Thomas Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keeler Thomas Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider