AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, July 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1 (888) 424-8151 at least five minutes prior to the start time. International callers should dial 1 (847) 585-4422. The passcode is 7868 403.

A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available prior to the call on the Company’s website, www.agmit.com, under “Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section.

For those unable to listen to the live call, an audio replay will be available following on July 31, 2021 through August 29, 2021. To access the replay, please go to https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3D1B097C44-A52E-4202-A909-89E179AC9E6A%26amp%3BLangLocaleID%3D1033. The replay passcode is 50206642.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Credit Investments and Agency RMBS. The Company’s Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $44 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 570 employees, including more than 210 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

