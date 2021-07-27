Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC).

On July 26, 2021, Wolf Pack Research published a short-seller report on Moxian. In the report, Wolf Pack alleged that "MOXC's main operating subsidiary in China, Moxian (Shenzhen), and its purported VIE, [variable interest entity, a structure commonly used by China-based, U.S.-listed companies] Moyi Shenzhen, do not even have the licenses required to operate an online advertising business in China: MOXC claims that Moxian Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ('Moxian Shenzhen') is its main operating entity in China, selling online advertising services in China to foreign companies through its purported VIE, Shenzhen Moyi Technologies Co. Ltd. ('Moyi Shenzhen')."

