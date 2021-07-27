GXO Logistics, Victoria's Secret & GameStop Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Strategic Education, World Fuel Services & Lakeland Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) will join the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 2 . Effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 3 , S&P MidCap 400 constituent Strategic Education Inc. (NASD:STRA) will replace Bel Fuse Inc. (NASD:BELFB) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is spinning off GXO Logistics in a transaction expected to be effective prior to the open on August 2 . XPO Logistics will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Strategic Education has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Bel Fuse is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. XPO Logistics will change its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub-industry group to Trucking following the spin-off transaction.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective dates:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector August 2, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition GXO Logistics GXO Industrials August 3, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Strategic Education STRA Consumer

Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Strategic Education STRA Consumer

Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Bel Fuse BELFB Information

Technology August 4, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO Consumer

Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Addition GameStop GME Consumer

Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion World Fuel Services INT Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Weingarten Realty

Investors WRI Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition World Fuel Services INT Energy

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Lakeland Financial LKFN Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Spok Holdings SPOK Communication

Services

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion GameStop GME Consumer

Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

