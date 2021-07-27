The LifeStance Health Foundation Donates To The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation In Support Of Athletes' Mental Health

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced the LifeStance Health Foundation, an organization endowed by LifeStance Health, is donating $30,000 to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation in support of athletes' mental health. The donation amount was selected to honor decorated athlete and mental health advocate Simon Biles' combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.

"Unifying physical and mental health is critically important for all of us, and we stand in support of elite athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka encouraging the destigmatization of mental health and speaking openly about their own challenges," said Danish Qureshi, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, LifeStance Health. "We're honored to donate to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation to both support both our athletes who have spoken up and those who are still struggling to speak up and request the support and resources they need."

"Whether or not you're an athlete, to be the best version of ourselves, we need to address both our physical and mental health," said Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn, Chief Medical Officer, LifeStance Health. "There is strength in prioritizing one's mental health regardless of the situation, and we hope that these brave athletes speaking out about their struggles will help encourage others to do the same. We want to encourage everyone to reach out for support--there are resources out there that can help, regardless of what you're going through."

Mental wellness is just as important as physical wellness, and finding accessible treatment and support is critical. For those who are seeking additional resources, please visit:

Established in 2021, the LifeStance Health Foundation was developed to make grants, award scholarships and support organizations that share LifeStance Health's vision to improve mental health access. The Foundation focuses on especially vulnerable patients – youth and adolescents, underrepresented minority communities and the underemployed and uninsured.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 27 states and over 370 centers, as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

