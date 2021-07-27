Logo
Bonanza Creek Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (: BCEI) (“Bonanza Creek” or the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to release its second quarter 2021 operating and financial results after market close on August 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning, Tuesday, August 10, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bonanzacrk.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

TypePhone NumberPasscode
Live participant877-793-43628762748
Replay855-859-20568762748

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the DJ Basin, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

For further information, please contact:
Scott Landreth
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations and Treasurer
720-225-6679
[email protected]

