Johnson Controls announces redemption of Senior Notes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CORK, Ireland, July 27, 2021

CORK, Ireland, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announced today that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 3.750% Senior Notes due December 1, 2021 (CUSIP No. 478375AF5). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $171,081,000 and will be redeemed on September 1, 2021. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, September 1, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price for the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation to sell any of the Notes. The foregoing does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the Notes and is qualified in its entirety by the redemption notice distributed to the holders of the Notes by U.S. Bank National Association, the Trustee under the Notes.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

JOHNSON CONTROLS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Antonella Franzen

Chaz Bickers

Direct: 609.720.4665

Direct: 224.307.0655

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Ryan Edelman


Direct: 609.720.4545


Email: [email protected]

johnson_controls_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG56561&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-redemption-of-senior-notes-301342641.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG56561&Transmission_Id=202107271800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG56561&DateId=20210727
