Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. announces appointment of Ms. Bianca Meger as CEO, and Co-CEO of subsidiary, Stratford, Ltd.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS: WOWI) (the "Company" or "Metro One") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bianca Meger as CEO of the Company and Co-CEO of wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd ("Stratford").

Ms. Meger will assume the ongoing management of the Company's business and affairs, including its sales and marketing activities and the reporting and regulatory duties of the Company, reporting directly to the Board of Directors. Ms. Meger assumes her new role effective September 5, 2021 and will be based at Stratford's offices in Israel.

Bianca Meger brings more than 18 years of experience to the Metro One team, having gained extensive global experience in marketing, business development and sales. with a proven track record of establishing data-driven, customer-centric companies.

She started her career launching and managing Motorola's mobile distribution in Angola, Africa. From there she transitioned to the real estate industry, leading the leasing and marketing department of London-listed Plaza Center in Central Eastern Europe, specializing in shopping center development, leasing and operations, and working with leading global retail brands.

Over the past nine years she served as the Chief Marketing Officer for various leading tech companies in Israel, which led to her nomination for the renowned Globes 40 under 40 award. Originally from Africa, she strongly believes in the notion of "it takes a village", and is convinced that sophisticated technology, unique business models and a proactive regulatory approach can make financial inclusion a reality for all.

"The opportunities the mobile revolution represents are tremendous. It is one of the key factors driving access and equality, greatly accelerating globalization for all. I look forward to leading the team to develop Metro One's Mobile Commerce Platform as a Service. This platform will enable retailers of all sizes to effortlessly integrate digital experiences into their business, enabling them to grow their business while capitalizing within the mobile commerce space," commented Ms. Meger.

Mr. Maoz, President of Metro One added, "We are extremely excited to bring Ms. Meger on board, greatly enhancing our existing management and operational teams. As we move to complete the corporate actions recently approved at our special shareholders' meeting and preparing to return the Company to current status on the OTC Markets with future plans to once again become fully reporting with the SEC, having an experienced professional at the helm will ensure we can efficiently achieve our corporate goals, strengthening shareholder value."

