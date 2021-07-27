Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys BorgWarner Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Ventas Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: ASML, IWM, IVW, NOC, CRM, SNA, BNL, SOXX, SCHX, VHT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BorgWarner Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Ventas Inc, CDK Global Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,172 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,934 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Deere & Co (DE) - 64,106 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 63,416 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 118,272 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $220.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $745.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $217.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 66.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 140,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 84.05%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 290,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 214,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 123,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 111,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 37.4%. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. still held 6,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.