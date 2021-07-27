Garland Capital Management Inc Buys Organon, Sells AT&T Inc

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Garland Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garland Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Garland Capital Management Inc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
1. GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 43,075 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,115 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 31,972 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 47,330 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,662 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
Garland Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 167,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Garland Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.
