Garland Capital Management Inc Buys Organon, Sells AT&T Inc

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garland Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Garland Capital Management Inc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 43,075 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,115 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 31,972 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 47,330 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,662 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%

Garland Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 167,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garland Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.