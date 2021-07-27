Brave Asset Management Inc Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500

New Purchases: NEA, EAGG, VIAC, NVDA, ENB, PLUG, ROM, XLE, SLV, FLGT, TSLA, L, MU, WKHS, SFT, GLMD, TTOO, IDEX,

Summit, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Lumen Technologies Inc, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brave Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Brave Asset Management Inc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brave Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brave+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 337,354 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 236,050 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 159,174 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 121,244 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.03% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 227,312 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 242,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 144.07%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 406,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 121,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 302,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.

Brave Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 32.71%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Brave Asset Management Inc still held 24,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70%. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $8.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Brave Asset Management Inc still held 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.99%. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Brave Asset Management Inc still held 5,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 33.94%. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Brave Asset Management Inc still held 7,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brave Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Chico's FAS Inc by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Brave Asset Management Inc still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.