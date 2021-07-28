Conn's HomePlus Donates Much Needed Appliances to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of positively impacting the communities it serves, Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) has donated nearly $21,000 in brand name appliances to Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central Florida (RMHCCF). RMHCCF is a nonprofit that provides a home away from home—offering free housing accommodations, meals, comfort, and care for families with children being treated at a local pediatric hospital. The special donation made to all three of the organization's Ronald McDonald Houses in Orlando was made through the brand's charitable arm, Conn's Cares, and includes six washer and dryer pairs, three ovens, three dishwashers and three microwaves.

"Conn's HomePlus believes in giving back to the communities we serve, and the Conn's Cares program provides a platform to make a difference by honoring deserving organizations like Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida," said Norm Miller, Chairman and CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We wanted to show our support for the children and families who stay at the Ronald McDonald Houses, and hope this donation makes the residents feel a little closer to home while in Orlando."

The first Ronald McDonald House in Orlando opened its doors on December 13, 1996. Throughout its 25 years in the Central Florida community, over 36,000 families have turned to RMHCCF to remain close to their child—a key component during the healing process. The Conn's HomePlus contribution will help provide additional comforts of home for the families staying at one of the three Ronald McDonald Houses in Orlando.

"One thing we've learned throughout this past year is that pediatric illnesses do not pause—even for pandemics. We have continued to provide a home away from home, with daily meals, at no-cost to the guest families with a child undergoing medical treatment here in Orlando," says Lou Ann DeVoogd, President & CEO of RMHCCF. "We are so grateful for this contribution from Conn's HomePlus. These gifts are essentials for our Houses, as we provide for 84 guest families each night. Keeping families close during the most stressful times in their lives truly helps the healing process."

Through initiatives facilitated via Conn's Cares, the Conn's HomePlus philanthropic arm, nearly $886,000 in funds and products have been extended to local, community-based third-party charitable organizations since 2017.

To learn more about Conn's Cares please visit https://www.conns.com/conns-cares.

