Coupang to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast.

These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aboutcoupang.com. The earnings release will post after U.S. market close and the webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

Pursuant to lock-up agreements entered into by the underwriters of Coupang’s initial public offering and Coupang security holders, the lock-up period with respect to the securities subject to each lock-up agreement will end as of the opening of trading on Friday, August 13, 2021.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang, which operates in Korea, has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

