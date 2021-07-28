Logo
Pixelligent Adds Corporate Finance Expert Wayne Rehberger to Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

BALTIMORE, Md., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies today named Wayne Rehberger to its Advisory Board. A corporate finance expert, Rehberger joins as Pixelligent expands its portfolio of Designer Compounds™, deepens engagements with market-leading consumer electronics customers, and extends its distribution footprint.

Rehberger has built world-class finance organizations for public and private companies in diverse industries. An insightful strategist with broad expertise in corporate finance, governance and oversight, he has guided global organizations through major change events with strategies to create profitable growth. As CFO and COO of XO Communications, he led a restructuring that culminated in an acquisition by Icahn Enterprises in 2002 and the subsequent purchase of Allegiance Telecom. As SVP & CFO in the Professional Services industry, he managed complex M&As, including the 2019 acquisition of Engility by SAIC, and Engility’s earlier merger with TASC in 2015. In 2017, he was named Virginia CFO of the Year by Virginia Business.

“Wayne’s talent is ‘value creation’”, said Pixelligent’s CEO, Craig Bandes. “With outstanding corporate finance experience, as well as a keen operations and business development mindset, he has helped high-growth companies scale and build significant value for stakeholders. His expertise will be invaluable as we transition to volume production on a global scale and position Pixelligent for rapid and profitable growth in our served markets. We’re honored to welcome him on board.”

Rehberger praised the Pixelligent team for its relentless innovation and focused execution, noting: “The technology is in a class of its own and attracting marquee customers; the leadership is skilled and driven; the market opportunities are large, and mass-production is set to scale. With this foundation in place, Pixelligent’s technologies will play a key role in enabling the next generation of Extended Reality products, OLED/Solid State displays, optical sensors, and more. I’m excited to join the journey.”

Rehberger began his career at KPMG following a decade of service in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. He holds a B.S. degree from Bucknell University, and an MBA from the Moore School at the University of South Carolina.

He serves on the Boards of QTS Realty Trust (: QTS), Fusion Connect, and Abt Associates, and the Advisory Board of SAP National Security Services, a subsidiary of SAP (: SAP).

About Pixelligent
By synthetically replicating metal oxides that nature has perfected, Pixelligent has reinvented the way composite materials are made, dramatically improving the efficiency and sustainability of consumer electronics and clean energy applications. Our PixClear® Designer Compounds™ deliver a combination of properties, operating efficiencies and never-before-seen performance for Augmented and Mixed Reality, OLED/QD/LED displays, optical sensors, solid-state lighting, and clean energy-related applications. Our PixClearProcess® development and manufacturing platform enables us to engineer materials that seamlessly integrate into the most common manufacturing processes, including ink jet, nanoimprint, spin coating, dispensing, slot-die, and photolithography. Our PixClearProcess® utilizes a fraction of the footprint required by traditional chemical companies, and our efficiency-enhancing PixClear® materials can deliver terawatts of energy savings across display and solid-state lighting applications. Please visit us at www.pixelligent.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Pixelligent.

Media Contact
[email protected]

