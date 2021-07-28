Workiva Extends Value of Cloud Platform with Launch of New SaaS Marketplace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Workiva Extends Value of Cloud Platform with Launch of New SaaS Marketplace

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Workiva+Inc. (

NYSE:WK, Financial), today launched The+Workiva+Marketplace, filled with more than 140 Workiva-built and partner templates, services and 60 no-code connectors that streamline existing processes and solve new business problems all within the Workiva cloud platform’s connected and secure ecosystem.

The Workiva Marketplace’s offerings include: process checklists, carefully organized and linked reports, style guides, perfectly formatted presentations, and more. Accounting, audit, financial planning & analysis, financial services, and legal teams can easily add templates or connectors directly into an existing Workiva workspace and optimize workflow with process automation, practical examples, and industry best practices.

Comments on the News:

  • “There is an enormous opportunity for organizations to scale their business operations efficiently and cost effectively by leveraging Workiva’s connected ecosystem,” said Julie Iskow, COO of Workiva. “The Workiva Marketplace allows users to find tools, templates, connectors and applications that make using our platform faster and easier. It also easily connects customers with our trusted, best-in-industry consulting and technology partners and can extend the value of our platform for our users."
  • “For years, corporate accounting and financial reporting teams have operated separately due simply to the nature of data collection and reporting processes, and this can lead to a myriad of complications at the end of the reporting period,” said Mike Whitmire, CEO & Co-founder of FloQast. “Using FloQast’s direct API connector available in The Workiva Marketplace, accounting and finance teams automate and accelerate the financial close and disclosure process, bridging the gap between them, which adds value by providing greater visibility into the close and reconciliation process, and enabling a more accurate and efficient reporting process.”
  • “As a partner, Clearview Group is thrilled to join Workiva for the launch of the new Marketplace,” said Scott Freinberg, Director of Advisory Services at Clearview. “Clients and partners will now be able to more efficiently access industry-leading templates and tools to transform their processes and technology. Workiva consistently works to enhance their products and services for their customers, and we could not be more honored to partner with them on this initiative.”
  • “I am really impressed with the variety of templates and connectors available in the new Marketplace, especially with SOX, Internal Controls, and Management reporting,” said Trevor Harris, SOX Manager of NXP Semiconductors. “I like that the Marketplace is easy to navigate and that my team can easily incorporate these industry best practices immediately. The time savings alone from not having to start at square one is going to be priceless. This will really let me do more with my data inside the Workiva platform.”

Workiva Marketplace Innovators:

Partners are extending the use of the platform with mutual clients by creating new services and solutions on top of the Workiva platform that solve customers’ unique business challenges.

Argyle, BlackLine, Business Wire, CFO Solutions, Clearview Group, Column5 Consulting, Fastpath Solutions, F.H. Black & Company Inc., FloQast, Keyrus Consulting, OneCloud, Planalytix, PwC, Sentieo, and Trintech are among the Workiva partners that played a crucial role in the launch of the Marketplace by contributing meaningful templates, services and content that is readily available for customers to add to their workspaces and use.

Workiva has a strong partner ecosystem, with over 200 industry-leading business and technology advisory firms that are available to assist customers as they expand their use of the Workiva Platform.

Additional Resources:

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com%2Fblog+%0A
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fworkiva+%0A
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fworkiva%2F+%0A
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com%2FWorkiva+%0A
Follow Workiva on Instagram: www.instagram.com%2Fworkivalife

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210728005300r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005300/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment